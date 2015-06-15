UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, June 15 Russia's central bank cut its main interest rate by 1 percentage point on Monday as inflation eases and an economic downturn worsens.
The central bank said in a statement that it had lowered its one-week minimum auction repo rate to 11.5 percent from 12.5 percent previously.
Economists polled by Reuters had predicted the bank would cut its main lending rate by 1 percentage point. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
