MOSCOW, June 15 Russia's central bank cut its main interest rate by 1 percentage point on Monday as inflation eases and an economic downturn worsens.

The central bank said in a statement that it had lowered its one-week minimum auction repo rate to 11.5 percent from 12.5 percent previously.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted the bank would cut its main lending rate by 1 percentage point.