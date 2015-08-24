MOSCOW Aug 24 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said the central bank could pause cutting the key rate at its next monetary policy meeting in September, TASS news agency reported on Monday.

Ulyukayev, who was previously first deputy central banker, added to journalists from Russian news agencies that the government had decided not to award funds from the National Wealth Fund to four projects run by state energy company Rosneft . (Reporting by Alexander Winning)