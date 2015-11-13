MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's central bank sees scope for further rate cuts in its base scenario and is ready to sell foreign currency on the market in case of a threat to the financial stability, governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

Nabiullina also said repayments of Russian foreign debt would almost halve next year compared to 2015. In the first quarter, they were seen at $6 billion, including intra-group payments of 30 biggest companies, she told lawmakers. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)