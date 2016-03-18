MOSCOW, March 18 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday she saw risks from the large share of foreign currency loans issued by banks.

Speaking at a news conference, Nabiullina also said that the decision earlier on Friday to leave the key rate on hold at 11 percent signified some softening in monetary policy. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Alex Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jason Bush)