MOSCOW, April 19 The Russian central bank will be able to start cutting interest rates again if inflationary risks don't materialise, the bank's governor Elvira Nabiullina said in a TV interview on Tuesday.

She also told the Rossiya 24 channel that the central bank didn't see any need for forex market interventions at present, but it stood ready to make interventions if there was a threat to financial stability. (Reporting by Yelena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)