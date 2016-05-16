MOSCOW May 16 The Russian central bank believes cutting the key rate now would not lead to economic growth, the bank's First Deputy Governor Dmitry Tulin said on Monday.

Tulin added that it was important not to rush with cutting interest rates and that softer monetary policy risked leading to stagnation with high inflation. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)