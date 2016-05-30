MOSCOW May 30 Russia's central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday that a sharp reduction in the key rate would not lead to growth but could spur inflation.

Nabiullina added it was important for money market rates to be close to the key rate to manage inflation, which the bank aims to bring down to 4 percent by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Devitt and Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)