MOSCOW, March 3 The Russian central bank said on Friday it sees room for a rate cut in the first half of 2017 as inflation slows down quicker than expected.

The central bank said, however, that the room for lowering the key rate, now at 10 percent, is still limited by inflationary risks.

The next rate-setting meetings are scheduled for March 24, April 28 and June 16.

In a monthly economic report, the central bank also said the economy is seen growing by 0.4 percent to 0.7 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2017. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)