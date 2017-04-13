UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, April 13 There is room for an interest rate cut but decisions on the central bank's key rate should be weighed carefully, an official in the central bank's monetary policy department said on Thursday.
Alexander Polonsky said the bank's monetary policy would remain moderately tight and that was positive for Russian financial stability. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts