MOSCOW, March 24 Foreign exchange purchases carried out on behalf of Russia's finance ministry cannot have a substantial impact on the rouble's exchange rate against other currencies, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

Forex that the central bank purchases on behalf of the finance ministry is included in the bank's gold and forex exchange reserves, Nabiullina told a news conference. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)