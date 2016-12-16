UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Dec 16 Real interest rates in Russia remain high and credit activity is still weak, Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told a news conference on Friday.
She said that the situation with problem loans is gradually stabilising, and that the central bank was carefully monitoring retail lending. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts