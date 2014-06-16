MOSCOW, June 16 Russian central bank governor
Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday that keeping interest rates at
current levels in the coming months may achieve the bank's
medium-term inflation goals, implying rates would stay on hold
for the foreseeable future.
Nabiullina told a news conference, however, that the risk of
inflation exceeding 6 percent this year was high.
The central bank left its key interest rate on hold at 7.5
percent as expected at a regular board meeting on Monday and
warned that further rate hikes may be possible if inflation
remained above target.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)