MOSCOW, March 18 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday there was a risk that a freeze in contributions to the mandatory accumulative component of the pension system will be extended into 2017.

"The risks ... will remain as long as the pension system is not balanced as a whole," Nabiullina told a news conference.

Faced with a widening federal budget deficit, the finance ministry has for the past three years suspended transfers of money destined for the accumulative part of the system, using it to cover current pension obligations instead. (Reporting by Alex Winning, Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)