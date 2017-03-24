MOSCOW, March 24 Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday monetary policy could be tight for up to three years in order to limit inflation risks.

The bank would cut rates carefully and decisions would depend on macro-economic data, Nabiullina told a news conference. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)