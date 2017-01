MOSCOW Dec 16 Russia's central bank may consider buying foreign currency to build up its reserves next year, if oil prices are higher than their current level, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told a news conference on Friday.

But the bank still needs time to take a decision on whether to buy the foreign currency, Nabiullina said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)