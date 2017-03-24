UPDATE 2-Russia trims key rate to 9 percent, pledges cautious cuts
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
MOSCOW, March 24 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves will increase by $23 billion this year, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a briefing on Friday.
She said that capital outflows from Russia were expected to remain low.
Nabiullina also said that the central bank expected rising shale oil production in the United States to put downward pressure on oil prices. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
MOSCOW, June 16 Purchases of foreign currency to replenish Russia's central bank reserves are unlikely this year, Central Bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.