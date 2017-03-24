MOSCOW, March 24 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves will increase by $23 billion this year, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a briefing on Friday.

She said that capital outflows from Russia were expected to remain low.

Nabiullina also said that the central bank expected rising shale oil production in the United States to put downward pressure on oil prices.