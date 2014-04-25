BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking system
* Moody's on Kuwait's banking system - expect 6%-7% credit growth over the outlook horizon of 12 to 18 months
MOSCOW, April 25 Russia's rouble currency firmed on Friday after the central bank unexpectedly raised its key interest rate.
The rouble last stood at 35.88 to the dollar, compared with levels around 35.95 just before the decision to raise rates by 50 basis points to 7.5 percent was announced.
The central bank said it raised rates because the rouble exchange rate, which has been falling amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine, was raising inflation expectations.
(Reporting by Nigel Stephenson, editing by Jason Bush)
* Moody's on Kuwait's banking system - expect 6%-7% credit growth over the outlook horizon of 12 to 18 months
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 The former chief executive of human resources software firm Zenefits, Parker Conrad, on Tuesday made public a new startup that will compete with his old company, marking a comeback by the Silicon Valley entrepreneur who left Zenefits under a cloud.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------