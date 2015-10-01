MOSCOW Oct 1 Russia's central bank said on
Thursday it has discussed cuts in capital requirements and other
measures related to the Basel III regulatory framework with
major lenders and lobby groups.
The central bank said in a statement on its website that it
has looked into the possibility of cutting core capital adequacy
ratios to 4.5 percent from 5 percent as well as lowering banks'
total capital risk-weighted assets ratio to 8 percent from 10
percent.
The central bank has decided to introduce tougher liquidity
and capital rules for systemically important banks from Jan. 1,
2016, as part of Basel III.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Louise Ireland)