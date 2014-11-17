MOSCOW Nov 17 The Russian central bank said on Monday that the low demand at its first one-year dollar repo auction showed that there was no deficit of foreign currency among the country's banks.

The bank said it had placed $87.7 million of 1-year dollar repos at an average rate of 2.1388 percent. The maximum volume had been set at $10 billion.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)