UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Oct 30 The minimum interest rate at a dollar repo auction to be held later on Thursday will be 2.1207 percent, the Russian central bank said in a statement.
The bank has previously said that the auction will be for one-week repos with the volume limited to $2 billion. This follows an auction for 28-day dollar repos on Wednesday. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts