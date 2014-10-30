MOSCOW Oct 30 The minimum interest rate at a dollar repo auction to be held later on Thursday will be 2.1207 percent, the Russian central bank said in a statement.

The bank has previously said that the auction will be for one-week repos with the volume limited to $2 billion. This follows an auction for 28-day dollar repos on Wednesday. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)