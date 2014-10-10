BRIEF-Xinhu Zhongbao's shares to resume trade on March 16
* Says its shares to resume trade on March 16 after submitting reply to Shanghai stock exchange's queries
MOSCOW Oct 10 The Russian central bank is considering launching repos in dollars and euros by the end of this month, Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing Deputy Central Bank Governor Ksenia Yudaeva.
Earlier this month central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said that the bank was planning to introduce foreign currency repos within a few weeks. She said that the new facility would help Russian companies and banks deal with problems caused by the closure of external markets. (Reporting By Jason Bush)
* Reappointment Lard Friese as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and chair of the Executive Board of NN Group for a term of four years
ATHENS, March 15 Total credit in Greece's banking system contracted 1.4 percent year-on-year in January after shrinking by 1.0 percent in the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Wednesday. Credit extended to the government rose 0.1 percent after a 1.4 percent increase in December, the central bank said. Lending to businesses and households declined 1.6 percent after a 1.4 percent drop in December. *********************************************************** KEY FIGUR