MOSCOW Oct 10 The Russian central bank is considering launching repos in dollars and euros by the end of this month, Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing Deputy Central Bank Governor Ksenia Yudaeva.

Earlier this month central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said that the bank was planning to introduce foreign currency repos within a few weeks. She said that the new facility would help Russian companies and banks deal with problems caused by the closure of external markets. (Reporting By Jason Bush)