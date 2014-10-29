UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Oct 29 The minimum interest rate on a 28-day dollar repo auction to be held on Wednesday will be 2.4035 percent, the Russian central bank said.
The auction is the first to be held under a scheme to provide up to $50 billion in foreign currency repos to banks to offset a shortage of foreign currency liquidity. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Timothy Heritage)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts