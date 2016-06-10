MOSCOW, June 10 The Russian central bank said on Friday it would raise minimum reserve requirements by 1 percentage point from 1 July on credit institutions' liabilities in foreign currency.

"This decision was taken as a part of measures to discourage growth of foreign currency denominated liabilities in the liability structure of credit institutions," the central bank said in a statement.

