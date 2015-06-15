MOSCOW, June 15 The Russian central bank said in a monetary policy document published on Monday that it expected its reserves to remain flat over the course of the year if oil trades at an average price of $60 a barrel.

In 2016, the bank expects to increase its reserves by over $20 billion if oil prices are at $60 per barrel or more.

From mid-May the central bank started purchasing forex on the currency market to replenish its reserves, which were heavily depleted last year as it staged an emergency defence of the rouble currency.

Russia's reserves were around $24 billion lower than at the end of 2014 as of early June this year.