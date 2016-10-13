BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
KAZAN, Russia Oct 13 Russia's central bank governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday she saw no risk to the rouble from oil firm Rosneft possibly buying its own shares from state holding company Rosneftegaz.
Nabiullina also told journalists at a forum in Kazan that Rosneft's purchase of Bashneft had not influenced the rouble and that there were grounds for ratings agencies to improve Russia's rating. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal for a possible business combination where Frontline would acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares for each DHT share
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.