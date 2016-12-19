BRIEF-S&P downgrades Delta Bank rating
* Says that on Jan. 23 Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global Ratings lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on Delta Bank to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+'
MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia's central bank said on Monday it had included a 600 billion rouble ($9.69 billion) bond from oil company Rosneft in its Lombard List.
The Lombard List defines securities eligible to be used as collateral with the central bank. ($1 = 61.8939 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
FRANKFURT, Jan 24 Deutsche Bank is considering a Luxembourg registration and a partial initial public offering of its asset management unit as part of its strategic revamp, people close to the matter said on Tuesday.
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: