MOSCOW Oct 7 Russia's central bank has shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by 10 kopecks, the bank said on Tuesday, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline.

As of Oct. 6, the new corridor extends from 35.60 to 44.60 roubles to a dollar-euro currency basket, compared with 35.50-44.50 previously. (Reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)