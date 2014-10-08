MOSCOW Oct 8 Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it had spent 16.8 billion roubles' ($420 million) worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 6.

The central bank releases its data on interventions with a two-day lag.

The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)