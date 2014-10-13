MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia's central bank said on Monday it had shifted the boundaries of its floating rouble corridor by 25 kopecks, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline.

As of Oct. 10, the new corridor extended from 36.25 to 45.25 against a dollar-euro basket, compared with 36.00 to 45.00 previously.

The central bank automatically intervenes to defend the rouble once it crosses the boundaries of its trading band. Once it has spent $350 million defending the currency, it moves the band by 5 kopecks. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)