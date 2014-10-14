MOSCOW Oct 14 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it had conducted 1.72 billion roubles ($42.52 million) worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 10.

The central bank releases its interventions data with a two-day lag. But the above figure shows only the rouble amount of what the central bank spent that day selling euros. Because of the holiday in the United States dollar expenditures for Oct. 10 are expected to be released on Oct. 15.

The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis. (1 US dollar = 40.4500 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by jason Bush)