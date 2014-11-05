MOSCOW Nov 5 Based on Russian central bank calculations the rouble is somewhat undervalued, the bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Wednesday.

"There is balance that depends on some fundamental factors, on the situation with the balance of payments," Yudayeva said in an interview with the state-run Rossiya 24 news channel.

"Taken into account these fundamental factors (...), even the decline in oil prices that we are now seeing, even sanctions (...) the rouble is now, according to our calculations, somewhat undervalued." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexei Kalmykov)