UPDATE 2-French police search Fillon office as fraud affair rocks campaign
* Far-right's Le Pen faces pay cut for misuse of EU funds (Adds latest Canard Enchaine story, poll)
MOSCOW, July 29 Russia's central bank said on Friday it had taken the rate of the rouble into account when making a decision to hold its main lending rate unchanged.
The bank had earlier cited the need to maintain moderately tight monetary policy, even though inflation was falling in line with its forecasts.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Far-right's Le Pen faces pay cut for misuse of EU funds (Adds latest Canard Enchaine story, poll)
* Empery Asset Management LP dissolves passive stake in Delcath Systems Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC filing
HONG KONG, Jan 31 A missing China-born billionaire was quoted by state media on Tuesday as saying he had not been abducted from Hong Kong by mainland Chinese agents as some news outlets had reported but was receiving medical treatment.