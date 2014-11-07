UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia's central bank said on Friday a decision on additional interventions to support the currency could be taken within several minutes and without prior warning.
The bank also said in a statement it considered the rouble , which has lost almost 30 percent versus the dollar so far this year, undervalued and expected a certain correction in the exchange rate. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Polina Devitt, editing by Jason Bush)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts