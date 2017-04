MOSCOW Nov 11 Russian Central Bank First Deputy Governor Dmitry Tulin said on Wednesday that he sees no reasons for a sharp rouble volatility by the end of year.

Tulin added that there is some uncertainty, related among others to the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserves raising its rates, but the market has already priced in those expectations. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)