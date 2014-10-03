* Russian central bank to launch 7-day and 28-day forex
repos
* Move to address dollar shortage caused by Western
sanctions
* More help may be needed if sanctions stay
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Oct 3 Russia's central bank is working
out new measures to provide foreign-currency financing for
banks, as Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis keep dollars
in short supply.
Central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday
that in the coming weeks the bank plans to introduce repo
facilities under which it would lend dollars to banks for terms
of seven and 28 days.
The new scheme is the first time the central bank has
offered a foreign-currency repo. Its use underscores the
authorities' concern as Western sanctions restrict Russian
corporate access to foreign financing, creating a shortfall of
dollars that has helped push the value of the rouble to record
lows.
The dearth of dollars is especially problematic because
company debt repayments are due to spike, with some $50 billion
falling due before the end of 2014.
Analysts said that the new repo facilities would help
mitigate the immediate squeeze, but that more support measures
may be needed in future if Western sanctions continue.
VTB Capital analyst Maxim Korovin said that he foresaw banks
needing to borrow some $5 billion to $10 billion in the short
term, an amount that should be well-covered by the new facility.
"Basically, the central bank is offering itself as a
substitute for foreign banks," he said.
"NON-STANDARD MEASURES"
The central bank has emphasised that it is considering a range
of "non-standard measures" that would calm markets, without
having to reverse its long-term strategy of withdrawing from
direct interventions on the currency market. The central bank
has spent $50 billion of its reserves this year.
The new mechanism provides an indirect way for the central
bank to tap into its $460 billion in forex reserves, by taking
advantage of dollar assets that Russian banks already hold.
Under a repo, or repurchase agreement, the central bank
provides short-term credits to banks in return for securities,
typically bonds, that the central bank takes as collateral.
Repos are the central bank's usual method for providing
financing to banks in roubles. Similar repo financing in dollars
is possible because as well as large amounts of
rouble-denominated bonds, Russian banks also have sizeable
holdings of dollar bonds.
They hold around $40 billion in Eurobonds by Russian
issuers, which the central bank accepts as collateral for its
refinancing operations.
Using repos allows the central bank to tap its forex
reserves without these shrinking, VTB Capital's Korovin said.
The bonds acquired through repos would count on the central
bank's books as foreign currency assets.
SECOND TIME LUCKY?
In mid-September the central bank launched its first innovation
to ease the dollar dearth, an overnight facility to swap roubles
for dollars.
The facility had no takers to begin with because of its
relatively expensive terms, but banks are now beginning to use
it as market sources of dollar financing dry up.
Although welcomed as a backstop, the swap facility has done
little to ease currency market concerns - as evidenced by the
rouble's continuing slide.
Analysts said that the rouble's descent also reflects a $10
plunge in the oil price over the last month, so the new central
bank measures can only do so much to calm the market. And they
may yet prove inadequate if the financial squeeze caused by
Western sanctions continues.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an
order which recommended that the central bank look at ways of
providing dollar financing to banks for up to one year, and
report back to the government.
Whether more drastic measures will be needed largely depends
on how quickly Western sanctions against Russia are lifted,
which in turn depends on progress towards peace in Ukraine.
Hopes that Western sanctions would be eased following last
month's ceasefire in eastern Ukraine have been dashed, with
Western governments signalling that the sanctions are to stay in
place for now. Meanwhile, the ceasefire is looking distinctly
fragile as violence escalates again.
"The answer to this question (about the lifting of
sanctions) crucially depends on your view on geopolitics -
Russia and Ukraine, and the U.S. and the EU," VTB Capital's
Korovin said.
The new central bank facilities "will be sufficient to
restrain the pressure in the near term," he added. "What happens
next? Nobody knows."
(Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Larry King)