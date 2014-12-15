MOSCOW Dec 15 Russia's central bank said on Monday it saw a high likelihood of Russia's annual economic growth rate slipping into negative territory in the first quarter of next year.

The bank also said in a monetary policy document that it could reach its mid-term inflation target of 4 percent by the end of 2017 but that would require keeping monetary policy tight next year.

It added that capital outflows in the fourth quarter would rise to levels comparable with those in the first quarter as Russian firms' access to international capital markets remains restricted by Western sanctions over Ukraine. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by Alexei Anishchuk)