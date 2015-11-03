(Adds detail, Filev comment)
MOSCOW Nov 3 Russia's central bank is
considering relaxing rules for banks that lent to troubled
airline Transaero, a senior central banker said on
Tuesday, a day after a deal to buy a controlling stake in the
airline fell through.
Alexei Simanovsky, first deputy governor of the central
bank, told reporters that the bank was considering extending the
time period over which banks had to create loan-loss provisions,
thereby easing pressure on their balance sheets.
"We are thinking that it could be an extension on creating
reserves," Simanovsky said.
Russian state banks Sberbank, VTB and
development bank VEB are among the top lenders to Transaero,
which lost its licence on Oct. 26, and some of the creditors
have filed bankruptcy suits against the carrier.
Transaero, formerly Russia's second-largest airline, had
expanded rapidly and added new routes, counting on a rising
market before Western sanctions and a weak rouble hit the
Russian economy and Transaero's debt ballooned.
On Monday, Russian agencies reported that S7 airlines
co-owner Vladislav Filev had exited a deal to buy 51 percent of
Transaero. Top airline Aeroflot earlier
called off a separate deal to buy Transaero.
A representative for Filev said in a statement on Tuesday
that the deal had been called off because Transaero's current
shareholders no longer had an unencumbered controlling stake in
the company. Moreover, a portion of their shares were subject to
outstanding legal claims, the statement said.
Filev's representative added that the S7 co-owner had pulled
out of the deal as soon as it was clear that the current
Transaero shareholders couldn't gather a 51 percent stake to
sell.
RBC daily reported on Monday that the deal had been
obstructed by the fact that 25 percent of Transaero shares were
now held as collateral by VTB, with other banks holding other
smaller stakes in the airline, following missed loan repayments.
($1 = 63.8500 roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Writing by
Alexander Winning; editing by Adrian Croft)