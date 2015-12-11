MOSCOW Dec 11 The contribution to inflation from sanctions Russia imposed on Turkey over the downing of a Russian warplane will be realised over the first or second quarter of next year, the Russian central bank said in a monetary policy document on Friday.

The document also said that the central bank saw gross domestic product falling by between 1 and 2 percent in the first quarter of 2016 and reiterated that the bank didn't plan to increase its official reserves between 2016-2018 in its base case. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Jack Stubbs)