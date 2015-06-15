MOSCOW, June 15 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday that the central bank's 100 basis point rate cut should have been more aggressive, Interfax news agency reported.

"It's a step in the right direction, but I would say it's rather restrained. It should move more aggressively," Ulyukayev said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alexander Winning)