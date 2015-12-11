MOSCOW Dec 11 Steps to recapitalise Russia's state-owned VEB lender will be undertaken in such a way as to avoid harming macro-economic stability, central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told a news briefing on Friday.

Nabiullina also said that a plan remains in place to gradually increase the central bank's gold and foreign exchange reserves to $500 billion. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)