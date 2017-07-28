FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Russian central bank revokes license of Yugra Bank
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 2 days ago

Russian central bank revokes license of Yugra Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Friday it had revoked the license of Yugra Bank, a troubled lender where it had earlier imposed temporary administrators.

Yugra is the 33rd largest bank in Russia by assets, according to an Interfax ranking, and it is in the top 20 by the size of its deposits.

The central bank earlier this month ordered a temporary administration to take the reins at Yugra for six months and imposed a three-month moratorium on creditor claims.

Yugra's depositors have been receiving insurance payouts organised by Russia's state Deposit Insurance Agency. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.