* Law imposes $1,500 fines for foul language
* "Swear-bot" will police the Internet, media report
* Putin's conservative stance riles his opponents
By Alessandra Prentice
MOSCOW, July 1 A Russian ban on swearing in
films, plays and books came into force on Tuesday, a policy
designed to appeal to conservatives but which Vladimir Putin's
critics condemned as a further move against free speech.
Under the legislation that was passed in May, films
containing "foul language" will be banned from wide release and
books with swear words will have to be sold in sealed packages
with obscenity warnings.
Theatres will not be allowed to stage productions containing
obscenities according to the law, which imposes fines of up to
50,000 roubles ($1,500) for each infraction.
Russian media have reported that software known as the
"swear-bot" will be used to police cursing on the Internet.
The law is meant to ensure "the protection and development
of linguistic culture," according to a statement on the
Kremlin's website. But critics say it is reminiscent of
Soviet-era censorship and will suppress free expression.
Putin has struck a conservative tone in his latest
presidential term, praising what he calls traditional values and
holding up the Russian Orthodox Church as a moral authority.
Last month, newspaper Izvestiya said communications watchdog
Roskomnadzor planned to use a search programme to root out rude
words in online articles and comments attached to them.
The 25 million-rouble ($729,500) system will search the
5,000 mass media sites that are already monitored manually, the
report said.
The "swear-bot" faces a huge task as Russian is known for
the breadth and inventiveness of its obscene vocabulary.
A dictionary of Russian swear words lists over 1,200
different phrases that use a single slang term for "penis".
Russian novelist Fyodr Dostoevsky wrote in the 19th century:
"It's possible to express all thoughts, feelings and even deep
analytical thoughts just by saying this one noun."
The swearing law follows stricter rules on bloggers and
restrictions on non-state media that critics say were part of a
campaign to bring independent media under Kremlin control,
something the government denies.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)