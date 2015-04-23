(Adds Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs comments)
MOSCOW, April 23 The leader of the Russia's
southern region of Chechnya has ordered his police to "shoot to
kill" if servicemen from other parts of the country encroach on
their territory.
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov gave the order after a man
was killed in his capital, Grozny, in an operation by police
from the neighbouring region of Stavropol. Kadyrov said on
Instagram this week he had ordered an investigation into the
death.
"I declare to you that if anyone appears on your territory
without your knowledge, it doesn't matter whether they're from
Moscow or Stavropol, then shoot to kill. People need to reckon
with us," Kadyrov told a meeting of his Interior Ministry in
televised comments posted on YouTube.
They provided further evidence of tensions that surfaced
between the Chechen leader and Russian authorities after leading
opposition politician Boris Nemtsov was shot dead in Moscow in
February and a former Chechen policeman was arrested as a
suspect.
The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs issued a statement
calling Kadyrov's statement "unacceptable". It also said that
the Stavropol police had informed their Chechen colleagues about
the Grozny operation.
Kadyrov professes loyalty to President Vladimir Putin but
enjoys a large degree of autonomy to run his mainly Muslim
region as he chooses, having put down an anti-Moscow insurgency
that gave rise to two wars in Chechnya after the collapse of the
Soviet Union in 1991.
Russian media have reported incidents of police in Moscow
having run-ins with Chechens, then coming under pressure not to
prosecute them because of their ties to the Chechen leader.
Kadyrov was defiant on Thursday, saying other Russian
regions must respect the Chechens. "It's enough. They humiliated
us, they insulted us. We didn't adopt the constitution and the
law for them to kill us," he said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and
Robin Pomeroy)