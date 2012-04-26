* 2011 cost of sales up by 19 pct

MOSCOW, APRIL 26 - Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant , Russia's largest producer of zinc and zinc alloys, said on Thursday that its 2011 net profit fell by 27 percent due to higher than anticipated rise in the cost of sales.

Its 2011 net profit decreased to 1.04 billion roubles ($35.38 million) from 1.41 billion roubles a year earlier. Sales reached 12.77 billion roubles, up 10 percent.

The average zinc price on London Metal Exchange (LME) in 2011 increased by 1.5 percent and amounted to $2,191 per tonne.

But the beneficial effect of the LME prices growth was partly offset by the 3.2 percent decline of the rouble against the dollar average exchange rate, Chelyabinsk Zinc said, adding that its cost of sales rose by 19 percent to 9.90 billion roubles.

Its shares in Moscow rose 0.74 percent by 0708 GMT, slightly outperforming metals and mining MICEX stock index, which added 0.03 percent.

