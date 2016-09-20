Sept 20 Cherkizovo Group :

* Plans to export 50,000 tonnes of pork and poultry in 2017, Cherkizovo Group Chief Executive Officer Sergei Mikhailov said on Tuesday.

* The company's poultry exports in 2016 stand at 20,000 tonnes, or 5 percent of its poultry production volumes, Mikhailov said at an agriculture conference in Moscow. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Olga Popova)