MOSCOW Oct 31 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo said on Friday its average selling prices for pork rose 51 percent in roubles in the first nine months of 2014, year-on-year, boosted by pork import restrictions.

The company increased pork sales by 7 percent to 119,198 tonnes in the period. Poultry sales rose 24 percent, year-on-year, to 310,663 tonnes with prices up 14 percent, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt)