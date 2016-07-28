MOSCOW, July 28 Cherkizovo Group, one of Russia's leading meat producers, said on Thursday it had increased sales of poultry and pork by 12 percent in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year.

The company added that average poultry prices were down 6 percent year-on-year and pork prices were 18 percent lower than in the first half of last year. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)