MOSCOW May 30 Spanish agricultural holding company Grupo Fuertes said on Tuesday it could consider increasing its stake in Russian meat producer Cherkizovo .

Grupo Fuertes owns around 5 percent of shares in Cherkizovo, one of Russia's biggest poultry and pork producers.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)