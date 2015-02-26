Feb 26 Cherkizovo Group

* Says Q4 net profit at $122 million versus $41.4 million in Q4 2013

* Q4 sales at $421.9 million versus $460 million in Q4 2013

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA at $116.4 million versus $65.1 million in Q4 2013

* Says expects to revise capital expenditures plans to protect its financial position

* Expects rouble devaluation to lead to decreased profitability for agriculture producers in 2015