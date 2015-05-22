* Year-ago results flattered by one-off gain

* Underlying net income more than doubles

* Sales rise 30 pct to 17 billion roubles (Adds details, comment on prices, margins)

MOSCOW, May 22 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo's net profit fell 7.7 percent in the first quarter to 2 billion roubles ($42 million) due to a one-off gain in the first quarter of 2014, it said on Friday.

But net profit adjusted for the 1.4 billion rouble gain - related to its acquisition of poultry firm Lisko Broiler rose 138 percent, the company said in a statement.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 52 percent to around 3 billion roubles and EBITDA margin rose to 17 percent from 15 percent.

Revenue at the poultry and pork producer rose 30 percent to 17 billion roubles, helped by increased poultry sales and higher prices due to Russia's import restrictions.

Cherkizovo said the market pricing environment remained favourable despite a recent fall in poultry prices. It said pork prices were higher than expected and there were no signs they were to decline.

But it warned that a grain price rise in the final quarter of 2014 would squeeze margins in the second and third quarters, adding it expected lower margins in 2015 as a whole than last year.

Cherkizovo Chief Executive Sergei Mikhailov told Reuters in an interview last month he expected 2015 revenues at around 80 billion roubles after 68.7 billion roubles in 2014, and an EBITDA margin of 15-17 percent. ($1 = 49.9175 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Susan Thomas)